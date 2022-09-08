Left Menu

Soccer-Ajax sweep to four-goal triumph over Rangers

Ajax Amsterdam built a commanding early lead before overwhelming Rangers 4-0 in Champions League Group A at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Wednesday. Liverpool play away at Napoli later on Wednesday in the other Group A match.

Ajax Amsterdam built a commanding early lead before overwhelming Rangers 4-0 in Champions League Group A at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Wednesday. Edson Alvarez, Steven Berghuis and Mohammed Kudus scored in a one-sided first half and Steven Bergwijn added the fourth 10 minutes from time to complete the rout.

It was a dominant display from a new-look Ajax, who sold several key players in the off-season but still proved far too strong for the Scottish side, last season’s Europa League runners-up. Liverpool play away at Napoli later on Wednesday in the other Group A match. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

