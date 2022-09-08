Left Menu

Soccer-Clinical Sporting ruin Eintracht's Champions League debut

English forward Marcus Edwards put the Portuguese side in front from inside the area in the 65th minute and then two minutes later laid on the pass for Francisco Trincao to double the visitors' lead. Nuno Santos deepened the hosts' misery by grabbing a third goal in the 82nd after impressive play from Pedro Porro down the right wing.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 08-09-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 00:19 IST
Soccer-Clinical Sporting ruin Eintracht's Champions League debut
  • Country:
  • Germany

Eintracht Frankfurt's long-awaited first match in the Champions League was spoiled by a 3-0 defeat at home to Sporting in their opening Group D match on Wednesday. English forward Marcus Edwards put the Portuguese side in front from inside the area in the 65th minute and then two minutes later laid on the pass for Francisco Trincao to double the visitors' lead.

Nuno Santos deepened the hosts' misery by grabbing a third goal in the 82nd after impressive play from Pedro Porro down the right wing. Sporting host Tottenham Hotspur next on Sept. 13 while Frankfurt visit Olympique de Marseille.

Eintracht were European Cup runners-up in 1960 but had not previously reached the modern version of the competition until they qualified for this season's edition as winners of the Europa League. There were 51,000 boisterous fans crammed into the Deutsche Bank Park for the occasion and they almost got off to the dream start when Randal Kolo Muani pounced on a soft back pass but the French forward was thwarted by goalkeeper Antonio Adan.

Sporting were awarded a penalty in the 15th minute when Edwards went down in the area but the referee overturned his decision after being advised by VAR to review the play on the pitchside monitor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
2
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
3
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany
4
Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opioid trial in New Mexico; Hong Kong discovers first case of monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022