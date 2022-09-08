Left Menu

Soccer-Everton's Pickford faces four weeks out with thigh injury

08-09-2022
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has been ruled out for up to four weeks after a suffering a thigh injury during the Merseyside derby against Liverpool at the weekend, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Pickford, 28, will miss league games against Arsenal on Saturday and West Ham United next week, as well England's Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany.

"The England international has undergone medical investigations this week and is not expected to return to action until after the next international break," Everton said in a statement https://www.evertonfc.com/news/2785636/pickford-suffers-thigh-injury. The Premier League resumes on Oct. 1 following the international break.

Frank Lampard's Everton side are 16th in the table with four points from six games.

