Soccer-Richarlison's late double earns Tottenham win over Marseille

Tottenham, who missed out on the Champions league for the past two seasons, did not register a shot on target in a lacklustre first half but Richarlison eventually ensured a perfect start for Antonio Conte's team. They share top spot in the group with Sporting Lisbon who beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2022 02:29 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 02:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Richarlison's first goals for Tottenham Hotspur helped them mark their return to the Champions League with a 2-0 victory over 10-man Olympique Marseille in Group D on Wednesday.

The Brazilian forward, signed from Everton in the summer, struck twice in five minutes late on to secure three points that had not looked likely for the hosts. Richarlison rose to head home Ivan Perisic's pinpoint cross in the 76th minute and scored an almost identical goal from Pierre-Emile Hojberg's cross to deflate Marseille.

Until Richarlison's brace Tottenham had been mediocre against a lively Marseille who were the better team until Chancel Mbemba was sent off three minutes into the second half. Tottenham, who missed out on the Champions league for the past two seasons, did not register a shot on target in a lacklustre first half but Richarlison eventually ensured a perfect start for Antonio Conte's team.

They share top spot in the group with Sporting Lisbon who beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0.

