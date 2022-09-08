Soccer-Sane dazzles as Bayern beat Inter 2-0

Left Menu

Bayern, who bounced back following two consecutive draws in the Bundesliga, host Barcelona next week, while Inter, who have now lost their last two matches following their derby loss to AC Milan on Saturday, take on Viktoria Plzen in the other group match.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 08-09-2022 02:28 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 02:28 IST
Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane scored one goal and forced an own goal by Inter Milan as they beat the Italian side 2-0 away in their Champions League Group C opener on Wednesday. Germany international Sane superbly controlled a pinpoint Joshua Kimmich cross before rounding Inter keeper Andre Onana, who was making his debut for the club, to give Bayern the lead in the 25th minute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

