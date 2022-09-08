Soccer-Griezmann content with cameo role at Atletico

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann said he was fully devoted to the club after scoring a last-gasp winner against Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday, even though he is yet to start a match this season. Griezmann has featured in all five of Atletico's matches this season, but has only come on to the pitch after an hour has been played on each occasion.

He came off the bench in the 61st minute against Porto and scored the winning goal in the 10th minute of added time, having also scored as a substitute in LaLiga victories against Getafe and Valencia. "It is what it is, it's not in my hands," Griezmann told reporters after the 2-1 win over Porto.

"Of course I'd like to play more but I'm going to give everything in the minutes I have on the pitch. I'm a club man and only want to play here and give everything for the club, the coach and the fans." The France striker made his name at Atletico before joining Barcelona for 120 million euros ($120 million) in 2019, only to return to the Madrid side last year on a two-year loan. Barca said at the time that the contract agreed with Atletico contained a "compulsory permanent transfer clause".

According to reports in the Spanish media, Atletico are obliged to purchase Griezmann for 40 million euros if he plays more than 50% of minutes when available. Atletico coach Diego Simeone has not confirmed whether the clause exists, but when asked about the situation last week, he said: "I'm a club man and I always will be."

Atletico did not respond to a request to comment on the contract clause. After the win over Porto, the coach heaped praise on Griezmann but defended not starting him in any matches this season, claiming he is more effective as a substitute.

"All we can see is the reality, and that's that when he plays for 30 minutes he plays very well. How he does over 60 minutes we don't know, and I can only speak about the reality," said the Argentine coach, who is in his seventh season coaching Griezmann, having signed him from Real Sociedad in 2014. "We have spent many years together, we are fond of each other but his numbers speak for themselves. He was inconsistent last season but we hope he is strong and that the way we are using him can serve us well, we can all see his quality and experience in the minutes he gets."

