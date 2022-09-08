Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Kenya's Kipkorir, Chebet claim 5,000m titles in Diamond League final

Kenya's Nicholas Kipkorir produced a fast finish in the rain to win the men's 5,000 metres at the Diamond League final in Zurich on Wednesday and his compatriot Beatrice Chebet took the women's title in a tight race. Kipkorir's late surge took him over the line in 12 minutes 59.05 seconds in the city event in Zurich's Sechselautenplatz. South Sudan's Dominic Lokinyomo Lobalu finished second in 12:59.40 and American Grant Fisher took bronze in 13:00.56.

Surfing-Igarashi puts Olympic pressure behind him and sets sights on WSL gold

A year on from the pressure-cooker atmosphere of surfing's Olympic debut in Tokyo, Kanoa Igarashi goes into Thursday’s World Surf League finals in a much more relaxed state as he hopes to go one better than last year’s silver medal. The 24-year-old, whose Japanese parents emigrated to Huntington Beach in California when they found out his mother was pregnant with him, told Reuters that it was only after the Olympics that he realised how much pressure he had been under.

Motor racing-Verstappen can rain on Ferrari's Monza parade

Italy's Monza circuit celebrates its 100th anniversary this weekend with Ferrari under pressure to perform in front of a packed home crowd and Red Bull's Max Verstappen ready to spoil the party. Formula One's most successful team have again flattered to deceive this season, revving up the fans with a quick car and early wins before strategic errors, driver mistakes and technical failures took a toll.

Tennis-Tiafoe keeps alive American hopes by reaching U.S. Open semi-final

With the hopes of a nation resting on his shoulders, American Frances Tiafoe rose to the occasion on Wednesday by reaching his first Grand Slam semi-final with a 7-6(3) 7-6(0) 6-4 win over Russian Andrey Rublev at the U.S. Open. Not since Andy Roddick in 2003 has a U.S. man won the title at Flushing Meadows and the pressure was on for the 24-year-old to build on his stunning win over second seed Rafa Nadal in the fourth round.

Motor racing-Mercedes expect Monza to be better for them than Spa

Mercedes expect to fare better at Italy's high-speed Monza circuit this weekend than at Spa-Francorchamps in August, but not as strongly as in last Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort. Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton described qualifying for the high-speed Belgian Grand Prix as a 'kick in the teeth' after a lap 1.8 seconds slower than Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen.

Basketball-Aces forward Wilson named WNBA Most Valuable Player

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson has been named the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) Most Valuable Player after leading her team to the top seed in the postseason, the league said on Wednesday. Wilson, who previously earned the MVP honor in 2020 and last month was named the Defensive Player of the Year, ranked fifth in the WNBA in scoring as she averaged 19.5 points per game and was second in rebounding with a career-high 9.4 per game.

Tennis-Sabalenka overpowers Pliskova to reach second straight U.S. Open semi

In-form Aryna Sabalenka swatted aside Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-1 7-6(4) to reach her second straight U.S. Open semi-final on Wednesday. The Belarusian underestimated her opponent in their two meetings last year, when Pliskova defeated her in the Wimbledon and Montreal semi-finals, but she was in dominant form in New York as she fired down seven aces and never dropped serve.

NFL-Bills tabbed as Super Bowl favourites, Brady back for more

The Buffalo Bills will begin their quest for a long-awaited Super Bowl when they face the reigning champion Los Angeles Rams on Thursday in the first game of an NFL season that could be the last for decorated Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Buffalo, who famously lost four consecutive Super Bowls in the early 1990s, have lethal passer Josh Allen at the helm of a dynamic offense that can strike fear into defenses and have been tabbed as the early favourites to win it all this season.

Surfing-Olympic champ Moore aims to make it six of the best in WSL finals

Winning the first Olympic gold medal in surfing might have been a high watermark for some, but for Carissa Moore it has done little to dampen her competitive hunger as she aims for a sixth World Surf League title in California this week. The affable Hawaiian hall-of-famer is never slow to smile or laugh, but beneath it all is a burning desire to be the best in a sport that has become even more visible since making its Olympic debut in Tokyo a year ago.

Tennis-Sabalenka says Wimbledon ban gave her extra motivation for New York

Wimbledon's decision to ban Belarusian athletes from this year's grasscourt major gave Aryna Sabalenka extra motivation to do well at this month's U.S. Open. Wimbledon organisers banned players from Russia and Belarus this year due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Belarus is a key staging area for the invasion, which Russia calls a "special military operation". The players from the two countries were also blocked from competing in British grasscourt events in the build-up to the tournament.

