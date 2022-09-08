Left Menu

Tennis-Swiatek stops Pegula to reach U.S. Open semis

World number one Iga Swiatek beat American Jessica Pegula 6-3 7-6(4) on Wednesday to reach the semi-finals of the U.S. Open for the first time. The top-seeded French Open champion dropped her racket and pumped her fist after the win, which guaranteed that she will remain the world's top player when the tournament ends.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2022 06:59 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 06:59 IST
Tennis-Swiatek stops Pegula to reach U.S. Open semis

World number one Iga Swiatek beat American Jessica Pegula 6-3 7-6(4) on Wednesday to reach the semi-finals of the U.S. Open for the first time.

The top-seeded French Open champion dropped her racket and pumped her fist after the win, which guaranteed that she will remain the world's top player when the tournament ends. Despite the victory the Pole is still trying to regain her dominant form from earlier in the year when she went on a 37-match winning streak.

The 21-year-old twice failed to serve out the match in the second set and was broken six times by the eighth-seeded Pegula. Swiatek will meet Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany
4
Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opioid trial in New Mexico; Hong Kong discovers first case of monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022