New Zealand wins toss, sends Australia in to bat in 2nd ODI

New Zealand skipper Kane Williams won the toss Thursday and sent Australia in to bat as he chases a victory to level the three-match one-day international series. Pace bowler Sean Abbott replaced Green in the only change to Australias winning combination.Top-ranked New Zealand also made one change, with Tim Southee returning to replace paceman Lockie Ferguson in the bowling attack.

PTI | Cairns | Updated: 08-09-2022 09:50 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 09:49 IST
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson Image Credit: ANI
New Zealand skipper Kane Williams won the toss Thursday and sent Australia in to bat as he chases a victory to level the three-match one-day international series. Australia won the series-opener by two wickets despite slumping to 44 for five chasing a target of 233. Allrounder Cameron Green played an integral role in that win with an unbeaten 89 and a 158-run sixth-wicket stand with Alex Carey but was still sore two days later and was rested for Game 2. Pace bowler Sean Abbott replaced Green in the only change to Australia's winning combination.

Top-ranked New Zealand also made one change, with Tim Southee returning to replace paceman Lockie Ferguson in the bowling attack. ___ Lineups: Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

