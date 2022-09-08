Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Arteta surprised by Chelsea's decision to sack Tuchel; Tennis-Swiatek stops Pegula to reach U.S. Open semis and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Arteta surprised by Chelsea's decision to sack Tuchel

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was surprised by Chelsea's decision to sack Thomas Tuchel after their poor start to the season but said that is the reality managers face. Chelsea sacked Tuchel on Wednesday, a day after the London club suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at Dinamo Zagreb in their Champions League opener.

Tennis-Swiatek stops Pegula to reach U.S. Open semis

World number one Iga Swiatek overcame a shaky serving performance to beat American Jessica Pegula 6-3 7-6(4) on Wednesday and reach the semi-finals of the U.S. Open for the first time. The top-seeded French Open champion dropped her racket and pumped her fist after the win, which guaranteed that she will remain the world's top player when the tournament ends.

Athletics-Kenya's Kipkorir, Chebet claim 5,000m titles in Diamond League final

Kenya's Nicholas Kipkorir produced a fast finish in the rain to win the men's 5,000 meters at the Diamond League final in Zurich on Wednesday and his compatriot Beatrice Chebet took the women's title in a tight race. Kipkorir's late surge took him over the line in 12 minutes 59.05 seconds in the city event in Zurich's Sechselautenplatz. South Sudan's Dominic Lokinyomo Lobalu finished second in 12:59.40 and American Grant Fisher took bronze in 13:00.56.

Cricket-Anderson and Broad targeting Ashes, says Stokes

England's all-time leading test wicket takers James Anderson and Stuart Broad have a new lease on life in the dressing room and are aiming to play in next year's Ashes series against Australia, captain Ben Stokes said. Anderson, 40, and Broad, 36, were part of the side that suffered a 4-0 defeat in Australia in the last Ashes before both were omitted from the three-match series in West Indies where England lost 1-0.

Tennis-Kyrgios fined again at U.S. Open

Nick Kyrgios was fined $14,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct following his U.S. Open quarter-final loss to Karen Khachanov on Tuesday where the fiery Australian demolished two rackets after the defeat. The fine was the largest leveled by the tournament so far this year and brings Kyrgios' total up to $32,500 for his five offenses in New York.

Golf-McIlroy says LIV has strained relationship with ex-Ryder Cup teammates

Rory McIlroy said his relationship with some of his former Ryder Cup teammates has been damaged by their decision to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series. Ryder Cup stalwarts Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Sergio Garcia are among 17 players from the LIV Golf Series who will participate at this week's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, where McIlroy is also playing.

Tennis-Tiafoe makes history on court named after pioneer Ashe

Rising American Frances Tiafoe danced into the middle of Arthur Ashe Stadium court and soaked up the cheers from his rapidly expanding fan base after securing his spot in the U.S. Open semi-finals on Wednesday. At that moment it was hard not to wonder what the man that dance floor was named after would have thought of the jubilant scene.

Basketball-Aces forward Wilson named WNBA Most Valuable Player

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson has been named the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) Most Valuable Player after leading her team to the top seed in the postseason, the league said on Wednesday. Wilson, who previously earned the MVP honor in 2020 and last month was named the Defensive Player of the Year, ranked fifth in the WNBA in scoring as she averaged 19.5 points per game and was second in rebounding with a career-high 9.4 per game.

Tennis-Sabalenka overpowers Pliskova to reach the second straight U.S. Open semi

In-form Aryna Sabalenka swatted aside Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-1 7-6(4) to reach her second straight U.S. Open semi-final on Wednesday. The Belarusian underestimated her opponent in their two meetings last year when Pliskova defeated her in the Wimbledon and Montreal semi-finals, but she was in dominant form in New York as she fired down seven aces and never dropped serve.

Tennis-Sabalenka says Wimbledon ban gave her extra motivation for New York

Wimbledon's decision to ban Belarusian athletes from this year's grasscourt major gave Aryna Sabalenka extra motivation to do well at this month's U.S. Open. Wimbledon organizers banned players from Russia and Belarus this year due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Belarus is a key staging area for the invasion, which Russia calls a "special military operation". The players from the two countries were also blocked from competing in British grasscourt events in the build-up to the tournament.

