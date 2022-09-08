Left Menu

Over $20M invested for 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games

The increased investment comes on the back of a hugely successful Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games campaign for New Zealand this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 08-09-2022 10:57 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 10:57 IST
Over $20M invested for 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games
The two new sports have been added as part of a strategy to support performances that inspire New Zealanders across a more diverse range of sports. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

More than $20 million is being invested over the next four years to prepare athletes for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Milan.

The increased investment comes on the back of a hugely successful Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games campaign for New Zealand this year.

It will see an average annual increase of $1.6 million in funds to Snow Sports New Zealand, as well as an increase of $66,000 for Ice Speed Skating New Zealand, in addition to new funding for Biathlon New Zealand and the New Zealand Olympic Luge Association.

The two new sports have been added as part of a strategy to support performances that inspire New Zealanders across a more diverse range of sports.

A total of $14.3 million of funding will go into the National Sporting Organisations to support their Winter Olympic and Paralympic campaigns as well as athlete and coach development.

Direct financial support of $3 million will be provided for athletes through the Tailored Athlete Pathway Support programme, with a further $3 million being provided for High Performance Sport New Zealand Performance Support services, such as medical, performance nutrition and performance and technique analysis.

An additional $390,000 of funding will go towards supporting the new Snow Sports dry slope training facility at Cardrona.

"New Zealand's unprecedented success at the Winter Olympic Games and Winter Paralympic Games earlier this year reflects the raft of young talent emerging across winter sports," Grant Robertson said.

"This investment will support the winter sports' high-performance campaigns, build on the development of athlete and coach pathways and wellbeing initiatives and help provide facilities for our top winter sports athletes and para-athletes to compete consistently at the highest level."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany
4
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022