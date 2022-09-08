AFC Cup: ATK Mohun Bagan bow out of competition after defeat to Kuala Lumpur City FC

ATK Mohun Bagan suffered a 1-3 loss in the AFC Cup Inter-Zone Playoff Semi-final against Kuala Lumpur City FC at the Salt Lake stadium on Wednesday to bow out of the competition. Paulo Josue (59') gave the visitors the lead on the hour mark much against the run of play before Mohammad Fardin Ali Molla (90') equalised for ATK Mohun Bagan in the dying minutes of regulation time. However, Kuala Lumpur City FC scored twice in stoppage time through Fakrul Aiman and Romel Morales to win the match.

The Mariners started the game well, dominating the ball from the outset but they couldn't create too many openings until the half-hour mark when Liston Colaco went close with a fine effort inside the box. ATK Mohun Bagan continued to press ahead in search of the opening goal but couldn't find the breakthrough in the first half that ended without any goals.

The second half began in a similar fashion as Ashqiue Kuruniyan had a chance to break the deadlock when he was fed with a cross from Subhasish Bose but the Ashique failed to control it and the chance went begging eight minutes into the second half. Kuala Lumpur City then hit the front through a thunderous strike from KL City FC captain Paulo Josue who fired a left-footed shot into the back of the net after ATK Mohun Bagan allowed a throw-in to reach his feet just outside the penalty area.

Juan Ferrando made changes in search of the equaliser bringing on Asish Rai for Pritam Kotal and Fardin for Brendan Hamill.The substitutions had the desired impact as Fardin drew the Mariners level in the final minute of regulation time after he poked home from close range. However, ATK Mohun Bagan's joy was short-lived when Aiman headed home from a free-kick in the second minute of stoppage time before Kuala Lumpur City FC added a third goal as Bose was caught in possession allowing Morales to score past Vishal Kaith to put the result beyond all doubt. (ANI)

