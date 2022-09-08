Left Menu

US Open: World No.1 Iga Swiatek fends off Jessica Pegula to seal semi-finals spot

Swiatek had 22 winners in the clash to Pegula's 14, and she finished with only three more unforced errors than the American.

ANI | Updated: 08-09-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 12:09 IST
US Open: World No.1 Iga Swiatek fends off Jessica Pegula to seal semi-finals spot
Iga Swiatek (Photo: US Open/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

World No.1 Iga Swiatek of Poland booked a spot in the semi-finals of the US Open with a 6-3, 7-6(4) triumph over No.8 seed Jessica Pegula of the United States in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday. Swiatek had 22 winners in the clash to Pegula's 14, and she finished with only three more unforced errors than the American.

"I was able today to use my intuition a little bit more. I didn't force myself to do every step right, all this technical stuff that I've been working on. It was more, like, natural today. I was able to focus on just more basic stuff. That was nice because I didn't have thousands of things to improve in my head," WTA.com quoted Swiatek as saying. Swiatek will take on No.6 seed Aryna Sabalenka, with each of them vying for a spot in their first US Open final.

Earlier, Aryna Sabalenka became the first woman since Serena Williams (2019-20) to reach back-to-back semifinals at the US Open. The No.6 seed dominated No.22 Karolina Pliskova 6-1, 7-6 (4) on Wednesday in Arthur Ashe Stadium. "I think I start really well, and the first set was really high level for me and put a lot of pressure on her," Sabalenka told reporters later.

"First set was really great. In the second set, I knew she will kind of try to come back and she will do better. I just tried to hold my serve and try to put her under pressure on her serve," she added. "Semifinal, it's going to be tough. I'm ready for another fight. I have to stay focused on myself," Sabalenka said in her on-court interview.

"I would say that I didn't expect [Pliskova] to play that well. I expect myself to win the rest of the matches really easy. And then I had another experience in the [US Open] semifinal. Again, I lost it," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany
4
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022