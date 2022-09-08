Tennis-Alcaraz wins late-night thriller over Sinner to reach U.S. Open semis

Carlos Alcaraz saved a match point and dug deep to prevail over Jannik Sinner in a five-set thriller to reach the U.S. Open semi-finals in the early hours of Thursday in New York.

The Spanish teenager collapsed on his back after the more than five-hour match concluded at 2:50 a.m, the latest finish in U.S. Open history. The win keeps Alcaraz's hopes alive of winning a maiden Grand Slam title and claiming the world number one ranking.

"I don't understand how I did it," he said in an on-court interview. "The level that I played, the level of the tennis, it's incredible."

