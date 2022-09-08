Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Arteta surprised by Chelsea's decision to sack Tuchel; Tennis-Tiafoe makes history on court named after pioneer Ashe and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Arteta surprised by Chelsea's decision to sack Tuchel

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was surprised by Chelsea's decision to sack Thomas Tuchel after their poor start to the season but said that is the reality managers face. Chelsea sacked Tuchel on Wednesday, a day after the London club suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at Dinamo Zagreb in their Champions League opener.

Tennis-Tiafoe makes history on court named after pioneer Ashe

Rising American Frances Tiafoe danced into the middle of Arthur Ashe Stadium court and soaked up the cheers from his rapidly expanding fan base after securing his spot in the U.S. Open semi-finals on Wednesday. In that moment it was hard not to wonder what the man that dance floor was named after would have thought of the jubilant scene.

Tennis-Pegula deflated after losing third Grand Slam quarter-final in 2022

Jessica Pegula's U.S. Open run was halted by Iga Swiatek on Wednesday, marking the third time this year the American lost in the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam to a world number one. Pegula, 28, reached the last eight of the Australian Open at the start of the year where she went down in straight sets to top-ranked Ash Barty.

Tennis-Kyrgios fined again at U.S. Open

Nick Kyrgios was fined $14,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct following his U.S. Open quarter-final loss to Karen Khachanov on Tuesday where the fiery Australian demolished two rackets after the defeat. The fine was the largest leveled by the tournament so far this year and brings Kyrgios' total up to $32,500 for his five offenses in New York.

Golf-McIlroy says LIV has strained relationship with ex-Ryder Cup teammates

Rory McIlroy said his relationship with some of his former Ryder Cup teammates has been damaged by their decision to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series. Ryder Cup stalwarts Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Sergio Garcia are among 17 players from the LIV Golf Series who will participate at this week's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, where McIlroy is also playing.

Tennis-'We all earned it,' Swiatek says of U.S. Open final four

A first-time U.S. Open women's champion will be crowned on Saturday and world number one Iga Swiatek said all four semi-finalists deserve to be there. Top seed Swiatek will meet Belarusian powerhouse Aryna Sabalenka, while in-form Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia battles tough Tunisian Ons Jabeur on Thursday with trips to the final on the line.

Basketball-Aces forward Wilson named WNBA Most Valuable Player

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson has been named the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) Most Valuable Player after leading her team to the top seed in the postseason, the league said on Wednesday. Wilson, who previously earned the MVP honor in 2020 and last month was named the Defensive Player of the Year, ranked fifth in the WNBA in scoring as she averaged 19.5 points per game and was second in rebounding with a career-high 9.4 per game.

Tennis-Alcaraz wins late-night thriller over Sinner to reach U.S. Open semis

Carlos Alcaraz saved a match point and dug deep to prevail over Jannik Sinner in a five-set thriller to reach the U.S. Open semi-finals in the early hours of Thursday in New York. The Spanish teenager collapsed on his back after the more than five-hour match concluded at 2:50 a.m, the latest finish in U.S. Open history.

Soccer-Ajax shine in Champions League despite high-profile departures

Ajax Amsterdam are showing no ill effects from the sale of several key players in the off-season, as well as the departure of coach Erik ten Hag, as they began their Champions League campaign in style with a 4-0 home win over Rangers. The new-look Ajax side, who travel to Anfield next week to face Liverpool, maintained a high tempo, dominated possession and both outpaced and outmuscled their Scottish opponents.

Doping-Russian probe into Valieva positive test in 'final stage'

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency's (RUSADA) investigation into Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva's positive test for the banned substance trimetazidine is reaching "the final stage", the agency has said. Valieva failed a doping test at the Russian national championships in December 2021 but the result was only made known on Feb. 8, a day after she had helped her team win a gold medal at the Beijing Olympics.

