Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the seventh round of Premier League fixtures from Sept. 10-12 (all times GMT): Saturday, Sept. 10

Fulham v Chelsea (1130) * Fulham have won only seven of their 74 league matches against Chelsea.

* Chelsea are unbeaten against Fulham in their previous 20 Premier League meetings, last losing in 2006. * Fulham have won their last two home games in the league, as many as they had in their previous 21 at Craven Cottage.

Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion (1400) * Bournemouth have lost only one of their previous 12 league matches against Brighton.

* The Cherries will have to address their leaky defence having conceded 18 in six games, more than any other team. * Brighton are looking for their first win at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League.

Leicester City v Aston Villa (1400) * Villa have lost their last four league games on the road.

* Struggling Leicester have lost their last five league games, the club's worst run since six straight defeats in 2014. * Leicester's Harvey Barnes has been directly involved in five goals in four league starts against Villa, with four strikes and an assist.

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1400) * Liverpool have won their last 11 Premier League meetings with Wolves, stretching back to 2011.

* They have lost only one of their 16 Premier League matches against Wolves, a 1-0 defeat in 2010. * Wolves ended a run of five matches without a victory by beating Southampton 1-0 last time out.

Southampton v Brentford (1400) * Brentford have scored 15 goals in six league games, level with Liverpool and behind only champions Manchester City (20).

* Victory will give Brentford back-to back wins over the Saints for the first time since the 1958-59 campaign. * Southampton have won two of their last three league games against Brentford, as many as they did in the previous 13.

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur (1630) * Tottenham Have won 27 of their 50 Premier League games against City, including the previous two in the competition.

* Spurs and City are the only two unbeaten teams left in the league with four wins and two draws each. * City's new striker Erling Haaland has netted 10 league goals to top the scoring charts while playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has the most assists with four.

Sunday, Sept. 11 Arsenal v Everton (1300)

* Leaders Arsenal were handed their first defeat last time out while Everton are looking for their first league victory of the season after a run of four straight draws. * Everton have beaten Arsenal only twice on the road in the competition, with nine wins coming at home.

* After a run of three straight Premier League wins over Arsenal, Everton were beaten 5-1 by the Gunners in May. West Ham United v Newcastle United (1300)

* The last six Premier League meetings between the teams have produced a total of 24 goals. * Newcastle have lost only once in that run of matches stretching back to 2019 (W3 D2).

* Both teams have struggled this season with only one win from six games, but while West Ham have lost four, Newcastle have been held to the same number of draws. Crystal Palace v Manchester United (1530)

* After two defeats to open their season, United have won their next four on the bounce. * Palace have beaten United only three times in 26 Premier League meetings.

* After beating Villa last month, Palace have lost once and drawn their previous two games. Monday, Sept. 11

Leeds United v Nottingham Forest (1900) * Leeds have won only two of their last 15 league games against Forest.

* Leeds have won nine of their 10 Premier League matches against promoted sides since returning to the competition two years ago. * Leeds prevailed the last time the two teams met, a 3-1 win at home in 1999.

