Left Menu

Confident of winning World C'ship gold, says wrestler Ravi Dahiya

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 17:35 IST
Confident of winning World C'ship gold, says wrestler Ravi Dahiya
Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Photo- SAI Media) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Olympic silver medallist wrestler Ravi Dahiya has now set his sights on winning gold medals at the upcoming World Championships and the postponed Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China next year.

He is currently training in Russia to prepare for the World Championships, which will begin in Belgrade from September 10.

''My only aim in life as a sports person is to bring laurels to my country and my immediate goals are to win gold medals at the World Championship and the Asian Games,'' Dahiya, who won the gold medal in the 57kg category at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, said in a release.

The 24-year-old Indian left for Russia last month with his coach Arun Kumar and has been training with the Russian wrestlers and coaches at the academy in Vladikavkaz, the same place where Olympic gold medalist Zaurbek Sidakov trains. The Indian has put in some invaluable training time at the academy and is raring to face the upcoming challenges.

''For me, the high expectations of my fans is actually their love and support towards me and only motivates me to do better. There is no pressure on me to perform,'' said Dahiya, who had claimed a bronze medal in the last World Championships in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt
4
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022