Soccer-Chelsea appoint Potter after sacking Tuchel
Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 20:18 IST
Chelsea have appointed Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter as their new manager to replace Thomas Tuchel, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.
Potter joins Chelsea a day after they sacked Tuchel, with the team sixth in the league on 10 points after six matches.
