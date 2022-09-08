Left Menu

Soccer-FIFA report shows $5 bln spent on international transfers in latest window

The number of international transfers in men's football hit an all-time high as $5 billion was spent in total fees during the latest transfer window, a report by world soccer's governing body FIFA said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 20:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The number of international transfers in men's football hit an all-time high as $5 billion was spent in total fees during the latest transfer window, a report by world soccer's governing body FIFA said on Thursday. The report, labelled the "International Transfer Snapshot", included an analysis of international player transfer activity from June 1-Sept. 1 during the transfer window.

The key findings of the report showed that 9,717 international transfers involving male players took place during the mid-year registration period, which was 16.2% more than in the same period in 2021 and a record high. The $5 billion spent in total fees on those transfers was 29.7% more than the same period in 2021.

Darwin Nunez's move from Benfica to Liverpool was reported to be worth 100 million euros ($99.98 million) by British media, while Aurelien Tchouameni joined Real Madrid from AS Monaco for the same amount. In the women's game, international transfers during the mid-year registration period reached an all-time high with 684 transfers, which was 14.4% more than the same period in 2021.

The report also showed that Portuguese clubs made a particularly strong recovery, more than tripling their receipts from transfer fees compared to the same period in 2021 after back-to-back years of significant decreases. The total amount of service fees for club agents declared in transfers was $494.4 million.

Over the last 10 years, the ratio of agent service fees to transfer fees during the mid-year registration window has grown from 6.1% in 2012 to 9.9% in 2022, the report said. ($1 = 1.0002 euros)

($1 = 0.8702 pounds)

