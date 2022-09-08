Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea appoint Potter as new manager to take over from Tuchel

Chelsea have appointed Graham Potter as their new manager on a five-year contract, with the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss taking over from the sacked Thomas Tuchel, the Premier League club announced on Thursday. Chelsea dismissed Tuchel on Wednesday, a day after they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat away to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening match of the Champions League group stage.

Chelsea have appointed Graham Potter as their new manager on a five-year contract, with the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss taking over from the sacked Thomas Tuchel, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

Chelsea dismissed Tuchel on Wednesday, a day after they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat away to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening match of the Champions League group stage. The London club finished third in the Premier League last season but are sixth with 10 points this term after six games, having lost at Leeds United and Southampton.

"Chelsea is delighted to welcome Graham Potter as our new head coach, joining us on a five-year contract to bring his progressive football and innovative coaching to the club," the club said in a statement https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/article/welcome-to-chelsea-graham-potter. Tuchel joined Chelsea after the sacking of Frank Lampard and helped the club win the Champions League in his first season. He also led them to the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup titles last season.

Potter takes over before their Premier League trip to Fulham on Saturday. He had guided Brighton to fourth in the table this season with four wins, one defeat and a draw.

The 47-year-old was appointed by Brighton in May 2019 and has led the club to 15th, 16th and ninth-place finishes in his three seasons in charge. He managed Swansea City in the Championship before joining Brighton.

