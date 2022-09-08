Sports News Roundup: Hamilton to fight from the back after Monza penalty; Vuelta leader Evenpoel claims summit win on 'perfect day' and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-FIFA report shows $5 billion spent on international transfers in latest window

The number of international transfers in men's football hit an all-time high as $5 billion was spent in total fees during the latest transfer window, a report by world soccer's governing body FIFA said on Thursday. The report, labelled the "International Transfer Snapshot", included an analysis of international player transfer activity from June 1-Sept. 1 during the transfer window.

Motor racing-Hamilton to fight from the back after Monza penalty

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is set to start Sunday's Italian Grand Prix from the back of the grid due to penalties for exceeding his season's power unit allocation. Mercedes said Hamilton, a five-times winner at Monza, would be using his fourth unit after damaging one at the Belgian Grand Prix when he collided with Alpine's Fernando Alonso on the opening lap.

Golf-Fleetwood leads as storm clouds loom at BMW PGA Championship

Stormy weather provided a fitting backdrop for the opening round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on Thursday where players on both sides of golf's bitter power struggle were in action on the soggy fairways. The flagship tournament of the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) has been overshadowed by the presence of 17 golfers who have signed up for the divisive LIV Tour -- the Saudi-backed series rocking golf's status quo.

Vuelta leader Evenpoel claims summit win on 'perfect day'

Remco Evenpoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) hailed a "perfect day" at the Vuelta a Espana as he tightened his grip on the leader's red jersey by winning stage 18 with a late sprint to the top of the Alto de Piornal on Thursday. The 192km mountain stage from Trujillo culminated with two ascents of the first category Alto de Piornal and it was here where the 22-year-old secured victory.

Soccer-Potter handed Chelsea job after Tuchel sacking

Chelsea confirmed Graham Potter as their new manager on Thursday just over 24 hours after parting company with Thomas Tuchel six games into the Premier League season. The 47-year-old Potter, who has earned a glowing reputation as a visionary coach at Brighton & Hove Albion, has agreed a five-year contract with the six-time English champions.

Motor racing-Ricciardo is too talented to be a reserve, says Hamilton

Daniel Ricciardo should be racing in Formula One next season rather than take a reserve role, Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday amid speculation the Australian could end up supporting him at Mercedes after leaving McLaren. Ricciardo, 33, is leaving McLaren a year early by mutual agreement and told reporters at the Italian Grand Prix that he was keeping all options open, for next year and beyond.

Tennis-'We all earned it,' Swiatek says of U.S. Open final four

A first-time U.S. Open women's champion will be crowned on Saturday and world number one Iga Swiatek said all four semi-finalists deserve to be there. Top seed Swiatek will meet Belarusian powerhouse Aryna Sabalenka, while in-form Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia battles tough Tunisian Ons Jabeur on Thursday with trips to the final on the line.

Sport-NFL's Dallas Cowboys top Forbes' most valuable teams list

The Dallas Cowboys retained their status as the world's most valuable sports team for a sixth consecutive year, according to the list published by Forbes on Thursday that was dominated by National Football League clubs. The NFL's Cowboys, who unseated Spanish soccer club Real Madrid for top spot on the list in 2017, were valued at $8 billion, a 40% jump compared to last year.

Tennis-Alcaraz wins late-night thriller over Sinner to reach U.S. Open semis

Carlos Alcaraz saved a match point and dug deep to prevail over Jannik Sinner in a five-set thriller to reach the U.S. Open semi-finals in the early hours of Thursday in New York. The Spanish teenager collapsed on his back after the more than five-hour match concluded at 2:50 a.m, the latest finish in U.S. Open history.

Soccer-Qatar has faced unfair criticism over World Cup, says organiser

Qatar has faced a lot of unfair criticism over its hosting of soccer's World Cup that was not based on facts but it has responded to any fair criticism, the Qatar 2022 Chief Executive Nasser Al Khater said on Thursday. He told a news conference, the first held by organisers in months, that 70 days prior to the tournament's kick-off, sports and transport infrastructure in the tiny desert country were complete and remaining work was "aesthetic".

