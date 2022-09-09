Left Menu

Sporting events cancelled as mark of respect after Queen Elizabeth dies

At Wentworth, which is hosting the BMW PGA golf Championship, the flagship event of Europe's DP World Tour, play was suspended on Thursday, and organisers cancelled Friday's second round. "She was truly an inspiration to people the world over ...

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2022 02:43 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 02:43 IST
Sporting events cancelled as mark of respect after Queen Elizabeth dies

The world of sport reacted to the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday with a raft of cancellations across cricket, golf and rugby, while others paid tribute by holding a minute's silence.

The queen, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died peacefully at her home in Scotland aged 96. The second day of the third and deciding cricket test between England and South Africa at the Oval on Friday was suspended as a mark of respect, while matches in the domestic Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy were called off.

The English Football League (EFL) cancelled two fixtures scheduled for Friday, with the possibility of more postponements at the weekend. "A determination regarding the remainder of this weekend's scheduled fixtures will be made following a review of the official mourning guidance, in addition to further consultation with DCMS and other sports on Friday morning," the EFL said.

British media reported that the Premier League is also likely to decide on the weekend's fixtures on Friday. At Wentworth, which is hosting the BMW PGA golf Championship, the flagship event of Europe's DP World Tour, play was suspended on Thursday, and organisers cancelled Friday's second round.

"She was truly an inspiration to people the world over ... no play will take place at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday and the golf course and practice facilities will be closed," the Tour said in a statement. Peter Forster, captain of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club, said the queen's 70-year patronage was a "great honour".

"Following her accession in 1952, Her late Majesty graciously accepted the Patronage of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews ... although not a golfer, Her late Majesty's 70-year patronage of the club was a great honour for its members," said Forster. Saracens' game against Northampton Saints in the Premiership Rugby Cup later on Thursday was postponed while Scottish Rugby has suspended all domestic watches this weekend.

The British Horseracing Authority has also suspended all events for two days. A minute's silence was observed at Europa League soccer games featuring British teams on Thursday, while the U.S. Open tennis championships and motor racing's Formula One will also observe silences.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe hailed the queen for her role in the successful staging of the 2012 London Olympics. "In the most demanding of roles, she has shown exceptional leadership, grace, wisdom and fortitude, touching us across the full fabric of society, including sport," said Coe.

"I will never forget her total commitment to the success of the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; China's Chengdu city extends COVID lockdown in most of its districts and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global
4
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022