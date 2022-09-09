Left Menu

Surfing-Australia's Gilmore claims record eighth world title

Australia's Stephanie Gilmore surfed her way through the field to claim a record-breaking eighth world title, overcoming American five-times world champion Carissa Moore in the final in Southern California on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2022 02:54 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 02:54 IST
Surfing-Australia's Gilmore claims record eighth world title

Australia's Stephanie Gilmore surfed her way through the field to claim a record-breaking eighth world title, overcoming American five-times world champion Carissa Moore in the final in Southern California on Thursday. The stylish Gilmore, who honed her surfing on the pointbreaks of Australia's Gold Coast, made the most of the deteriorating conditions at the venue of Lower Trestles, Southern California's premier cobblestone pointbreak.

Gilmore, 34, had to battle through a series of head-to-head matches for a chance at the best-of-three title decider, overcoming Brisa Hennessy from Costa Rica, Brazil's Tatiana Weston-Webb and France's Johanne Defay. "I don't have much left to be honest," an emotional Gilmore said. "I visualised it so much, I was like 'Let's do this, I have a chance'".

Moore, the top seed after the 10-stop world tour, progressed directly to the final but the 2021 world champion and surfing's first Olympic gold medallist struggled to find the waves to unleash her powerful turns. The win confirmed Gilmore as the most successful women's professional surfer ever, breaking her tie with countrywoman Layne Beachley who won seven world titles in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; China's Chengdu city extends COVID lockdown in most of its districts and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global
4
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022