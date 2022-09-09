Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Fraser-Pryce caps memorable Diamond League season with 100m crown

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce stormed to victory in the women's 100m at the Diamond League final in Zurich on Thursday to claim her fifth win in the season-ending event and American Trayvon Bromell triumphed in the men's race. Cheered on by more than 25,000 fans the Letzigrund Stadium, Fraser-Pryce avenged a rare defeat by fellow Jamaican Shericka Jackson in Brussels last week to cross the finish line in a blistering time of 10.65 seconds.

Motor racing-Hamilton to fight from the back after Monza penalty

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is set to start Sunday's Italian Grand Prix from the back of the grid due to penalties for exceeding his season's power unit allocation. Mercedes said Hamilton, a five-times winner at Monza, would be using his fourth unit after damaging one at the Belgian Grand Prix when he collided with Alpine's Fernando Alonso on the opening lap.

Golf-Fleetwood, Hovland share lead as storm clouds loom at BMW PGA Championship

Stormy weather provided a fitting backdrop for the opening round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on Thursday where players on both sides of golf's bitter power struggle were in action on the soggy fairways. The flagship tournament of the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) has been overshadowed by the presence of 17 golfers who have signed up for the divisive LIV Tour -- the Saudi-backed series rocking golf's status quo.

Vuelta leader Evenpoel claims summit win on 'perfect day'

Remco Evenpoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) hailed a "perfect day" at the Vuelta a Espana as he tightened his grip on the leader's red jersey by winning stage 18 with a late sprint to the top of the Alto de Piornal on Thursday. The 192km mountain stage from Trujillo culminated with two ascents of the first category Alto de Piornal and it was here where the 22-year-old secured victory.

Sporting events cancelled as mark of respect after Queen Elizabeth dies

The world of sport reacted to the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday with a raft of cancellations across cricket, golf and rugby, while others paid tribute by holding a minute's silence. The queen, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died peacefully at her home in Scotland aged 96.

Lamoureux twins to be inducted into U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

The Lamoureux twins and former NHL great Ryan Miller are among a class of five that will be inducted into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame in November. The Hall announced Thursday that U.S. women's icons Jocelyne Laomureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando, men's Olympian Miller, three-time Paralympic gold medalist Steve Cash and executive Jim Johannson will be enshrined.

Sport-NFL's Dallas Cowboys top Forbes' most valuable teams list

The Dallas Cowboys retained their status as the world's most valuable sports team for a sixth consecutive year, according to the list published by Forbes on Thursday that was dominated by National Football League clubs. The NFL's Cowboys, who unseated Spanish soccer club Real Madrid for top spot on the list in 2017, were valued at $8 billion, a 40% jump compared to last year.

Soccer-Man United slump to Sociedad loss, Marquinhos inspires Arsenal

Manchester United kicked off their Europa League campaign poorly with a 1-0 home defeat by Real Sociedad as Arsenal's new signing Marquinhos scored in a 2-1 win at FC Zurich on Thursday. A minute's silence was observed in Zurich and Manchester following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, which was marred by booing from the crowd in Switzerland.

Tennis-Tiafoe ready to take another giant step towards ending U.S. men's title drought

Few would have given much thought to Frances Tiafoe ending the American men's near two-decade title drought at the U.S. Open just 10 days ago. When he ran into Rafa Nadal in the fourth round, it seemed like game over even before he stepped on court for the showdown with the 23-times Grand Slam champion.

Surfing-Brazil's Toledo wins first world surf title, Gilmore goes Gr8t

Australia's Stephanie Gilmore surfed her way through the field to claim a record-breaking eighth world title in California on Thursday, while Brazil's Filipe Toledo claimed his first to cement his reputation as the world's best small wave surfer. The stylish Gilmore https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/surfing-australias-happy-gilmore-wants-it-all-2021-05-18, who won her first title as a rookie in 2007, overcame Hawaii's five-times world champion Carissa Moore in decent waves at Lower Trestles, near San Clemente.

