Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli scoring runs is huge bonus for us, says KL Rahul after win over Afghanistan

Following his side's 101-run win over Afghanistan in their final Super Four clash at Asia Cup 2022, Indian stand-in skipper KL Rahul said that Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for the side and his work ethic, attitude and mindset did not change for those two and half years or so when he could not score a century. A century by Virat Kohli and a five-wicket haul by pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped Team India crush Afghanistan by 101 runs in their Super Four clash at Asia Cup 2022 and end their campaign on a winning note.

"Virat scoring runs is a huge bonus for us. He must be pleased with his batting today. He has been working on his game since the last 2-3 series and it has come off beautifully. If you play 2-3 innings like this, you get confidence. Happy he could play that way. It is not like he can hit hundreds only when he is opening. If he can bat at number three then also he can score centuries and it is about the role the team wants him to play. Today he played his role beautifully. He will play his next role in the next series with good performances, no question mark about that," said Rahul during a post-match press conference. "That celebration (by Virat on his century) was more of a relief. There was no difference in his mindset, attitude and work ethic during these last two years or so when he could not score a century. It was the same, the desire and passion to win matches for his country have always remained the same for him. But, we are obsessed with numbers. His contributions over the last 2-3 years are still phenomenal. He is still among the top two or three run-getters in white-ball cricket," he added.

Rahul said that everything is fine with skipper Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya, who were rested today. "We are just trying to manage everyone's bodies. These guys have been playing continuously for the last 3-4 months. We just wanted to try out other guys. It is good to take a break when you can," he added.

About his workload, Rahul said, "For me, the workload is not a huge issue. I am coming back after being away from the game for two months or so. It is about getting more games, more game time. Only that can make me feel good about my game, my batting and my body. It is important that I play more games before we go to Australia. We have a couple of more series and it would be more important to spend more time in the middle," he added. About his team's performance in Asia Cup 2022, which saw them getting knocked out of the competition during the Super Four phase, he said that the side was trying to challenge itself by batting first even though teams batting second earned more wins in UAE conditions.

"As a team, we are always trying to get better in every aspect. Individually also we spend a lot of time with coaches, trying to see things we need to get better at, skills we need to have. We try to practice that and execute that in the middle. There is nothing like a perfect team, it is about getting the job done. Rohit talks about getting the job done as well. We are on that path, we will make mistakes and this tournament was good learning for us. We were challenged and wanted to challenge ourselves by batting first since batting second wins more games as per stats," he said. He praised Ravi Bishnoi for bowling well against Pakistan and in other series before the tournament. "He is promising and he has been us with a long time. This means that management believes that he can be a match-winner for us. But it is important that everyone waits for their time," he added.

Rahul said that the side is trying to be as balanced as they can despite the results and do not get rattled even though small mistakes hurt them. He credited team management and staff for "cushion and support". Chasing 213, Afghanistan was off to a horrendous start as pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent back openers Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz for ducks in the first over itself.

Ibrahim Zadran was next up on the crease and tried to hold one end steady. However, Karim Janat (2) and Najibullah Zadran (0) became Kumar's next victims and captain Mohammad Nabi was trapped lbw by Arshdeep Singh. Afghanistan was left reeling at 21/5 in six overs. Azmatullah Omarzai was the next to be dismissed by Kumar, who gained a five-wicket haul, finishing with the best bowling figures of his career with five wickets for four runs in four overs, which also included a maiden. Dinesh Karthik took a great catch at the covers.

At the end of 10 overs, Afghanistan was 34/6, with Ibrahim Zadran (20*) and Rashid Khan (4*). The duo of Ibrahim and Rashid Khan joined hands and helped their team cross the 50-run mark. Rashid was dismissed by Deepak Hooda's spin for just 15 after being caught by Axar Patel at deep midwicket. Afghanistan was at 54/7 after this 33-run stand broke. At the end of 15 overs, Afghanistan was at 63/7, with Mujeeb (3*) and Ibrahim (35*).Mujeeb ur Rahman was up next and he started building a stand with Ibrahim. Though it was not enough as the run rate kept climbing to an unachievable level.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin struck for Team India and gave them their eight-wicket by dislodging Mujeeb's stumps when he was at 18. Afghanistan had not even crossed the 100-run mark and was at 87/8. The 33-run stand between Mujeeb and Zadran was over. Fareed Malik was the next one on the crease. He along with Zadran helped Afghanistan finish their innings at 111/8 without any further damage. Zadran also brought his half-century and scored an unbeaten 64* off 59 balls.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the leading bowler for India with 5/4. Aswhin, Arshdeep and Hooda got one each and India finished their campaign on a winning note by 101 runs. Earlier, Star Indian batter Virat Kohli completed his much-anticipated 71st international century and powered India to a massive 212/2 in their 20 overs during their last Super Four clash against Afghanistan at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday.

Put to bat first by Afghanistan, openers KL Rahul and Virat Kohli got Team India off to a great start. The running between the wickets by the duo was good as usual. Openers really started to open their arms in the third over, with Virat smashing pacers Fazalhaq Farooqi for two fours. From that point on, KL and Virat feasted on Afghan bowlers. Virat Kohli looked in really good touch and hit spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman for two fours and a six in the sixth over. At the end of six overs and the powerplay, India stood at 52/0, with Virat (25*) and Rahul (26*) unbeaten.

Virat and KL continued their domination over Afghanistan, even after the powerplay. The duo kept the scoreboard running at a good speed. At the end of 10 overs, India stood at 87/0, with Rahul (42*) and Virat (44*). Virat brought up his 33rd half-century in the format with a single. KL Rahul helped the team cross 100-run mark with a four in 11.2 overs and scored another four on the next ball to bring up his fifty.

Medium-pacer Fareed Malik ended the 119-run stand between the duo in the 13th over, dismissing Rahul for 62 off 41 balls after the batter was caught by Najibullah Zadran at long-on. Suryakumar Yadav was next and he started his innings with a six on the very first ball, but Fareed got his wicket on the very next ball. Rishabh Pant was up on the crease. He continued to tick the scoreboard with Virat and took India into the final five without further damage. At the end of 15 overs, India was at 134/2, with Pant (6*) and Virat (59*).

Pant and Virat continued their assault on Afghanistan bowlers. Virat was the aggressor and mercilessly hit boundaries. With two overs to go, Pant-Virat brought up their 50-run stand. Virat also entered into the 90s. Finally, he completed his much-anticipated 71st international century and his first in T20Is.

India finished its innings at 212/2, with Virat Kohli (122*) and Rishabh Pant (20*). Fareed Malik took 2/57 for Afghanistan. (ANI)

