Tennis-Swiatek survives Sabalenka to set up U.S. final with Jabeaur

World number one Iga Swiatek rallied from a set down to beat Aryna Sabalenka 3-6 6-1 6-4 and reach her first U.S. Open final, where she will meet Ons Jabeur on Saturday for the trophy.

After a sluggish start, the Pole raised her level significantly in the second set and overcame an early break in the decider by winning the final four games to see off the powerful Belarusian. The two-time French Open champion is the first Polish woman to ever reach the U.S. Open final, where she will face off dynamic Tunisian Jabeur after she cruised in her semi-final earlier on Thursday.

Swiatek and Jabeur are 2-2 in their four career meetings.

