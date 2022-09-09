Left Menu

Tennis-Swiatek survives Sabalenka to set up U.S. final with Jabeaur

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2022 08:45 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 08:45 IST
Tennis-Swiatek survives Sabalenka to set up U.S. final with Jabeaur

World number one Iga Swiatek rallied from a set down to beat Aryna Sabalenka 3-6 6-1 6-4 and reach her first U.S. Open final, where she will meet Ons Jabeur on Saturday for the trophy.

After a sluggish start, the Pole raised her level significantly in the second set and overcame an early break in the decider by winning the final four games to see off the powerful Belarusian. The two-time French Open champion is the first Polish woman to ever reach the U.S. Open final, where she will face off dynamic Tunisian Jabeur after she cruised in her semi-final earlier on Thursday.

Swiatek and Jabeur are 2-2 in their four career meetings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; China's Chengdu city extends COVID lockdown in most of its districts and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022