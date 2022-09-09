Queen Elizabeth II has died: Live updates

Malcolm Turnbull, the leader of a failed campaign to have an Australian president replace the British monarch as Australia's head of state and who later became prime minister, came close to tears on Friday in paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Turnbull was chair of the Australian Republican Movement in 1999 when Australians voted at a referendum against the nation becoming a republic, severing its constitutional ties to the queen. He was prime minister between 2015 and 2018, during which time the queen gave him a photograph of herself with her husband Prince Philip.

Turnbull's voice trembled as he recalled looking at the photo on Thursday night before he and his wife Lucy Turnbull went to bed with a sense of dread because of news from Buckingham Palace of the queen's failing health.

"I took the portrait of the queen out and set it up and we just thought, What an amazing life. What amazing leadership,'" Turnbull told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

"It's the end of an era and let's hope that the future, after the queen's passing, is one where we will have leadership as dedicated and selfless as she has shown," Turnbull added.

______________ DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The king and crown prince of Saudi Arabia have offered their condolences over the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

Statements carried early Friday in Saudi state media quoted King Salman as saying that Queen Elizabeth was "a model of leadership that will be immortalized in the history." He added: "We recall with appreciation the efforts of the deceased in consolidating the friendship and cooperation relations between our two friendly countries, as well as the high international status that Her Majesty enjoyed throughout the decades during which she acceded to the throne of your friendly country." His young son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, similarly offered his condolences, saying that the queen was "an example of wisdom, love and peace." He added: "The world remembers today the great impact and deeds that she had throughout her reign." ___ KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Queen Elizabeth was "the very heart and soul of the United Kingdom" and that her passing was greatly mourned by everyone in the city-state.

"She performed her duties with devotion, grace, and humility. Her contributions to the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and indeed to the world will be recorded in history, and she will always be remembered fondly as a great world leader," Lee said in a post on Facebook. The post included a photo of Lee shaking hands with the queen in 2018 during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London.

___ TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed his condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth II via his official Twitter account, both in Japanese and in English.

"On the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, the government and the people of the United Kingdom,'' he said. ''The loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is a great loss not only to the British people but also to the international community. Japan's thoughts are with the United Kingdom as the British people overcome this deepest sadness." _____ KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said Malaysia, a former colony before its independence from Britain in 1957, extended its sincere condolences to the queen's family and the people of the United Kingdom.

"Her Majesty was a towering figure and led a lifetime of dedication and service to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth," he wrote on Facebook.

___ NEW YORK — The U.S. Tennis Association held a moment of silence before the first U.S. Open women's semifinal match Thursday night — won in straight sets by Ons Jabeur over Caroline Garcia.

"We would like to pause to remember Queen Elizabeth II," the stadium announcer said. "Our thoughts are with the people today of the United Kingdom. Remember to be part of us in a second of silence." _______ WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters she was awoken a little before 5 a.m. by a police officer shining a torch into her bedroom to tell her the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Under New Zealand's constitutional arrangements, the queen was also New Zealand's monarch and head of state.

"The last days of the queen's life captures who she was in so many ways," Ardern said. "Working until the very end on behalf of the people she loved." Ardern said the queen was an extraordinary woman who she'd remember for her laughter. Ardern said that like many other people, she was feeling not only deep sadness but also deep gratitude.

"Here is a woman who gave her life, utterly, to the service of others. And regardless of what anyone thinks of the role of monarchies around the world, there is undeniably, I think here, a display of someone who gave everything on behalf of her people, and her people included the people of Aotearoa New Zealand." Ardern said New Zealand had moved into a period of official mourning, and would hold a state memorial service after the official funeral in Britain.

—— ABUJA, Nigeria — President Muhammadu Buhari expressed "immense sadness" over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Her late Majesty was the only British sovereign known to 90 percent of our population," the Nigerian leader said, describing the late queen's reign as "unique and wonderful." "The story of modern Nigeria will never be complete without a chapter on Queen Elizabeth ll, a towering global personality and an outstanding leader. She dedicated her life to making her nation, the Commonwealth and the entire world a better place," Buhari added.

Nigeria gained independence from the British in 1960, four years after the late queen's official visit to the West African nation. When Elizabeth last visited in 2003, she spoke of Nigeria's critical role in the Commonwealth and applauded the country for its "leading part in the new partnership for Africa's development." ——— SAO PAULO — Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro issued a decree for three days of national mourning in the South American nation for the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

He also said on Twitter that Elizabeth "wasn't the queen for the British only; she was a queen for all of us." ____ Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the death of Queen Elizabeth II is a time of mourning for the people in Britain, across the Commonwealth and around the world.

In a statement, he said she is the only reigning monarch most Australians have known and the only one to ever to visit their country.

"And over the course of a remarkable seven decades, Her Majesty was a rare and reassuring constant amidst rapid change," he said. "Through the noise and turbulence of the years, she embodied and exhibited a timeless decency and an enduring calm." The British monarch is Australia's official head of state, although these days the role is considered primarily ceremonial.

____ WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden went to the British Embassy on Thursday to offer condolences for the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The U.S. leader sat at a desk and signed the condolence book at the embassy. His wife, Jill Biden, brought a bouquet of flowers. She stood next to him before she, too, wrote in the book. The president then spoke with embassy staff and could be overhead saying of the former British monarch, "We mourn for all of you. She was a great lady." ____ PARIS — Britain's historic rival and contemporary ally France lowered flags at the presidential palace and public buildings to half-staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth II who died at the age of 96.

President Emmanuel Macron said no other foreign sovereign had visited the Elysee Palace more than Elizabeth, who knew all eight presidents of contemporary France.

He hailed her "immutable moral authority," her intimate knowledge of French and the stability she brought "across the fluctuations and upheavals of politics, a permanence with the scent of eternity." "The woman who stood alongside the giants of the 20th century on the path of history has left to join them," he said in a statement, sharing condolences to Britain from "the French Republic and the French people." At the British Embassy in Paris, a 20-year-old fashion student was among many who gathered, moist-eyed, with flowers and candles, to bid her adieu.

"When we learned the news we said to ourselves that Queen Elizabeth had followed us a good part of our lives," said fashion student Theo Maillet. "We wanted to pay homage to her tonight, think of her family, and tell her one final goodbye." ——- Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness noted that ever since she was crowned in 1953, Queen Elizabeth II visited the island every decade until 2002.

"Undoubtedly, she formed a special bond with the people of Jamaica during her reign," he said. "We are saddened that we will not see her light again, but we will remember her historic reign." In March, when Prince William and Kate visited Jamaica as part of an official trip to the Caribbean, Holness made an unexpected announcement in public that the British commonwealth intended to become fully independent.

Since then, Jamaica has established a Constitution Reform Committee and is scheduled to hold a referendum in 2025. If approved, it would join other republics in the region including Barbados, Dominica, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago.

___ LONDON — Police in Scotland have removed barriers blocking the gates to Balmoral Castle to allow the public to lay flowers for Queen Elizabeth II.

The area had been blocked off as members of the royal family arrived earlier Thursday.

In London, the wrought iron gates at Buckingham Palace were brightened by dozens of colorful bouquets laid by mourners.

On the Mall, the main road leading to Buckingham Palace, around 50 black cabs lined up to pay tribute to the monarch. In nearby Green Park, hundreds of people streamed down the pavements winding through the park on their way to the palace.

"As a young person, this is a really huge moment," said Romy McCarthy, 20. "It marks the end of an era, particularly as a woman – we had a woman who was in power as someone to look up to." ___ LONDON — Several sporting events in Britain were called off as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Organizers of the BMW PGA Championship golf event immediately suspended play, with many players still out on the course at Wentworth. The course and practice facilities will be closed Friday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Friday's play in the second test between England and South Africa at the Oval would not take place.

Horse racing meetings in Britain were suspended on Thursday night and Friday, with the governing body wanting to "remember her extraordinary life and contribution to our sport and our nation." Domestic rugby matches in England and Scotland were called off on Thursday and games will not be played over the weekend, either.

Friday's stage in cycling's Tour of Britain was canceled, with a decision on the final two stages over the weekend to be taken in due course.

