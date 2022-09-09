Left Menu

Athletics-India's Chopra hoped to breach 90m mark but happy with Diamond League trophy

India's Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra expected to breach the 90m mark at the Diamond League final in Zurich but said he was happy to win the trophy, becoming the first Indian to do so.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2022 09:37 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 09:26 IST
Athletics-India's Chopra hoped to breach 90m mark but happy with Diamond League trophy
Neeraj Chopra. (Photo- SAI Media) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra expected to breach the 90m mark at the Diamond League final in Zurich but said he was happy to win the trophy, becoming the first Indian to do so. Competing under overcast conditions at the Letzigrund Stadium on Thursday, Chopra took the gold medal with his best throw measuring 88.44m.

The 24-year-old pipped Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch to the title after the Czech's best attempt was 86.94m, while reigning European champion Julian Weber of Germany came third with a throw of 83.73m. "It was a very good competition with Jakub Vadlejch today, he also threw very nice. I expected 90m from me today. But it is OK, I have the Diamond (League) trophy and this was the most important thing for me," Chopra said in an interview.

"Also because my family is here. (For) the first time, they are at an international competition. They came to see me as this is my last competition and we go for a holiday to Paris, so it will be good." The Diamond League trophy wrapped up a memorable season for Chopra, who also became the first Indian to win a silver at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene in July.

"I was injured after Eugene so I need some rest, two or three weeks and I (will) start some rehab and then some training for next year," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; China's Chengdu city extends COVID lockdown in most of its districts and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022