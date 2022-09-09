Left Menu

Cricket-Pakistan bring back Hayden for T20 World Cup role in Australia

Hayden, 50, worked with the Babar Azam-led team when it reached the semi-finals of last year's 20-overs World Cup in the United Arab Emirates. "He is a proven performer with his credentials acknowledged and recognised world-over," PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said in a statement.

Reuters | Lahore | Updated: 09-09-2022 12:33 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 12:33 IST
Cricket-Pakistan bring back Hayden for T20 World Cup role in Australia
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden will reunite with the Pakistan team to mentor the side at the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia beginning next month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday. Hayden, 50, worked with the Babar Azam-led team when it reached the semi-finals of last year's 20-overs World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

"He is a proven performer with his credentials acknowledged and recognised world-over," PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said in a statement. "He brings with him wealth of knowledge about Australia conditions and I am confident his involvement will significantly benefit our extremely talented cricketers for the World Cup and future tours Down Under."

Pakistan will compete in a tri-series in New Zealand, also involving Bangladesh, before arriving in Brisbane where Hayden will join the side ahead of their Oct. 23 tournament opener against arch-rivals India in Melbourne. "I think this Pakistan side has got what it takes to excel in Australia and the conditions will really suit them, both from a batting and bowling perspective," said Hayden.

"I feel privileged to be given an opportunity to pass on all my experience and knowledge about all conditions in Australia and can't wait to be back in the Pakistan dressing room."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; China's Chengdu city extends COVID lockdown in most of its districts and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022