Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek goes all in to reach U.S Open final; Athletics-Fraser-Pryce caps memorable Diamond League season with 100m crown and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Swiatek goes all in to reach U.S Open final

Iga Swiatek threw caution to the wind after tentative play left her down a set against Aryna Sabalenka in their U.S. Open semi-final on Thursday. After coming out tight, the world number one began to swing more freely in the second and third sets, matching the Belarusian's power to emerge with a 3-6 6-1 6-4 victory and a spot in Saturday's final against Ons Jabeur.

Athletics-Fraser-Pryce caps memorable Diamond League season with 100m crown

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce stormed to victory in the women's 100m at the Diamond League final in Zurich on Thursday to claim her fifth win in the season-ending event and American Trayvon Bromell triumphed in the men's race. Cheered on by more than 25,000 fans the Letzigrund Stadium, Fraser-Pryce avenged a rare defeat by fellow Jamaican Shericka Jackson in Brussels last week to cross the finish line in a blistering time of 10.65 seconds.

Sporting events canceled, tributes paid after Queen Elizabeth dies

The world of sport reacted to the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday with a raft of cancellations across cricket, golf, rugby and cycling, while others paid tribute by holding a minute's silence. The queen, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died peacefully at her home in Scotland aged 96.

Athletics-India's Chopra hoped to breach 90m mark but happy with the Diamond League trophy

India's Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra expected to breach the 90m mark at the Diamond League final in Zurich but said he was happy to win the trophy, becoming the first Indian to do so. Competing under overcast conditions at the Letzigrund Stadium on Thursday, Chopra took the gold medal with his best throw measuring 88.44m.

Cricket-India's Kohli surprised himself with a drought-ending T20 hundred

Virat Kohli's agonizing wait for an international hundred is finally over and the star Indian batsman is surprised he ended the drought with a century in the game's 20-overs format. Kohli's unbeaten 122 in Thursday's Asia Cup match against Afghanistan was his first international century since his 70th in a test match in November 2019.

Lamoureux twins to be inducted into U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

The Lamoureux twins and former NHL great Ryan Miller are among a class of five that will be inducted into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame in November. The Hall announced Thursday that U.S. women's icons Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando, men's Olympian Miller, three-time Paralympic gold medalist Steve Cash and executive Jim Johannson will be enshrined.

Tennis-Jabeur says Wimbledon experience can power her through New York final

Tunisian Ons Jabeur is ready to turn her Wimbledon nightmare into a U.S. Open dream, reaching her second straight Grand Slam final on Thursday with the tools she needs to go all the way. The fifth seed had a one-set head start on Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina at the All England Club but her icy cool gave way to boiling frustration as her form unraveled and she let the win slip through her fingers at the grasscourt major final.

Tennis-Sabalenka rues missed chances, promises to return stronger

Aryna Sabalenka was visibly crestfallen after failing to get past a Grand Slam semi-final for the third time in her career on Thursday at the U.S. Open, but despite the heartbreak, the Belarusian promised to return stronger the next time. Former world number two Sabalenka, 24, has won 10 titles on the WTA Tour and reached consecutive major semi-finals at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open last year.

Sport-NFL's Dallas Cowboys top Forbes' most valuable teams list

The Dallas Cowboys retained their status as the world's most valuable sports team for a sixth consecutive year, according to the list published by Forbes on Thursday that was dominated by National Football League clubs. The NFL's Cowboys, who unseated Spanish soccer club Real Madrid for top spot on the list in 2017, were valued at $8 billion, a 40% jump compared to last year.

Cricket-Pakistan bring back Hayden for T20 World Cup role in Australia

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden will reunite with the Pakistan team to mentor the side at the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia beginning next month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday. Hayden, 50, worked with the Babar Azam-led team when it reached the semi-finals of last year's 20-overs World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

