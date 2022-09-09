Left Menu

Royal mourning to last until seven days after queen's funeral

Buckingham Palace said flags at royal residences would remain at half mast until the morning after the mourning period and that royal residences would remain closed, although floral tributes could be left outside.

Queen Elizabeth II (Photo Credit: The Royal Family's Twitter)
Britain's royal family will observe a period of mourning that ends on the seventh day after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, with flags at royal residences to remain at half mast.

"Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, it is His Majesty The King's wish that a period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen's Funeral," a statement said. A gun salute will be fired in London at 1 p.m. (1200 GMT) in Hyde Park, with one round fired for each year of the 96-year-old queen's life, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

The palace did not say when the funeral would be held, but it is likely to take place around 11 days after the queen's death on Thursday. Buckingham Palace said flags at royal residences would remain at half mast until the morning after the mourning period and that royal residences would remain closed, although floral tributes could be left outside.

