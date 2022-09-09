Pakistan batter Asif Ali, Afghanistan bowler Fareed Ahmad fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Pakistan batter Asif Ali and Afghanistan fast bowler Fareed Ahmad have both been fined 25 per cent of their match fees for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Asia Cup match in Sharjah on Wednesday. Afghanistan seamer Fareed Ahmed had a mouthful to utter to Pakistan batter, Asif Ali, as he sent him packing during the penultimate over of the match.

"Asif was found to have breached Article 2.6 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during an International Match" while Fareed was found to have breached Article 2.1.12, which relates to "inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match," ICC said in an official statement. In addition to this, one demerit point each has been added to the disciplinary records of the players, both of whom did not have any previous offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 19th over of Pakistan's innings, when Fareed came up and made inappropriate physical contact with Asif after dismissing him and the batter reacted with an aggressive gesture of the bat. Both players admitted their offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Andy Pycroft of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for formal hearings.

On-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and Jayaraman Madangopal, third umpire Gazi Sohel and fourth umpire Raveendra Wimalasari levelled the charges. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points. (ANI)

