Left Menu

Matthew Hayden named as Pakistan's team mentor for T20 World Cup

The decision was announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board following Hayden's involvement with the team in last year's tournament in which Pakistan reached the semi-final stage.

ANI | Updated: 09-09-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 15:36 IST
Matthew Hayden named as Pakistan's team mentor for T20 World Cup
Matthew Hayden (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI

The legendary Australia batter Matthew Hayden has been named as Pakistan's team mentor for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup for the second time, having previously guided them in the 2021 edition. The decision was announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board following Hayden's involvement with the team in last year's tournament in which Pakistan reached the semi-final stage.

The decision is a continuation of Hayden's involvement with the national men's side after he inspired them to the semifinals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, defeating India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia in the league matches. Hayden will join the side in Brisbane on 15 October, the day Pakistan arrive from Christchurch after competing in the T20I series also involving Bangladesh and hosts New Zealand.

Hayden reflected on his reappointment and is confident of Pakistan's chances following their recent impressive performances in the ongoing Asia Cup in which they have qualified for the final. "I am with the Pakistan team as their mentor for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia and can't wait to join the culture again and feel the spirit of One Nation One Passion," Hayden said in an official statement released by PCB.

"I have seen how Pakistan have been performing in the ACC T20 Asia Cup and Sunday's win over India was brilliant. I think this Pakistan side has got what it takes to excel in Australia and the conditions will really suit them, both from a batting and bowling perspective. This team has all of its bases covered and I am sure it will light up the World Cup as it did in the UAE last year," he added. "I feel privileged to be given an opportunity to pass on all my experience and knowledge about all conditions in Australia and can't wait to be back in the Pakistan dressing room," said Hayden.

"I welcome Matthew Hayden back in Pakistan colours. He is a proven performer with his credentials acknowledged and recognised world-over. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge about Australia's conditions and I am confident his involvement will significantly benefit our extremely talented cricketers for the World Cup and future tours Down Under," PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said. "I would like to offer my gratitude to Bank AlFalah who have once again partnered with us on this appointment and hope they will remain connected with the PCB," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022