Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for scripting history yet again by becoming the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League Trophy. He had 88.00m, 86.11m, 87.00m and 83.60m in his next four throws.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 15:57 IST
PM Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra on becoming Diamond League champion
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on winning the prestigious Diamond League Finals title.

''Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for scripting history yet again by becoming the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League Trophy. He has demonstrated great dedication and consistency. His repeated successes show the great strides Indian athletics is making,'' Modi tweeted.

Chopra has become the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League Finals title in Zurich, Switzerland.

He began with a foul but jumped to the top spot with a throw of 88.44m -- his fourth career best -- in his second attempt, and that turned out to be his winning effort. He had 88.00m, 86.11m, 87.00m and 83.60m in his next four throws.

