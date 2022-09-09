Soccer-Premier League postpones next round of fixtures to mourn Queen
The Premier League, the top division of English soccer, has postponed its next round of fixtures to mourn the Queen, it said on Friday.
"As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed," it said in a statement.
