Soccer-Premier League, EFL postpone next round of fixtures to mourn Queen

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 16:17 IST
British Queen Elizabeth II (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The top flight Premier League and the English Football League (EFL) have postponed their next round of fixtures as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth, they said on Friday.

The queen, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96. "As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed," it said in a statement.

"At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. "To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening's game."

The EFL said all its fixtures from Sept. 9-10 will be postponed. "This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend," the EFL said.

