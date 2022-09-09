Left Menu

Soccer-PSG considering legal action against troublemakers after Nice v Cologne violence

One of them, identified by local authorities as a member of the former Supras Auteuil supporters' group, was in a critical condition after falling off a stand. "Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed during the match between OGC Nice and FC Cologne," PSG said in a statement on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 16:22 IST
Soccer-PSG considering legal action against troublemakers after Nice v Cologne violence
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Paris St Germain are contemplating legal action after some of their supporters were involved in violent crowd trouble in Nice ahead of a Europa Conference League match between the Azurean side and Cologne on Thursday. One of them, identified by local authorities as a member of the former Supras Auteuil supporters' group, was in a critical condition after falling off a stand.

"Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed during the match between OGC Nice and FC Cologne," PSG said in a statement on Friday. "The Club would like to point out that the Supras Auteuil group was dissolved by a decree of 29 April 2010, are not recognised as Paris Saint-Germain supporters and are banned from entering the Parc des Princes.

"The Club reminds that it only recognises supporters' organisations that are signatories to the agreement on the rights and duties of supporters, with whom it interacts throughout the year to guarantee optimal security conditions in its stadiums and during first team travel. "The Club is considering what action to take in the event of damage to its reputation caused by the actions of these supporters."

The kickoff of the game was delayed by almost an hour after 32 were injured, local authorities said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022