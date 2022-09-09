BoE delays MPC meeting by one week due to royal mourning

The Bank of England said on Friday it would delay its September Monetary Policy Committee meeting by one week due to the death on Queen Elizabeth.

"In light of the period of national mourning now being observed in the United Kingdom, the September 2022 meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee has been postponed for a period of one week," the BoE said in a statement. "The Committee's decision will be announced at 12 noon on 22 September."

