HDOR- India’s biggest virtual events platform announces registration for running and cycling festival

HDOR, the leading virtual fitness platform is on its way to launching its flagship 100-day virtual events with 100 Days Of Running and Tour De 100 to scale new heights in 2022. Industry-leading virtual race platform has kicked off the 8th edition of 100 Days Of running, and Tour De 100 2022, being the 4th edition, will be starting from 1st October. Being the pioneer in the virtual event space by organizing virtual challenges and events, the platform has been encouraging people to make fitness a part of their lives, a habit, and a way towards better fitness. The company's flagship running event, 100 Days of Running, is the fastest-growing event in the virtual running space, with 19,000+ registered participants in the 2021 edition. While talking about Tour De 100, – a 5-stage cycling challenge spread over 100 days, the event has been a great success as well. In 2022, HDOR has diversified their event portfolio even more and has introduced new and innovative events across the year. In today's time, HDOR has come up as one of the biggest globally recognized virtual fitness platforms with 1,00,000+ participants from a total of 75 countries. The success is a true testament to the efforts put in by the HDOR's team and its participants. TourDe100 is a global 5-stage cycling challenge spread over a period of 100 days. Each Stage is a 20-Day mini tour where there will be multiple challenges that cyclists from all around the world will be required to complete in order to rise up the leaderboard. At the end of 100 days, all participants will be ranked on the basis of the points earned on completing the challenges and will be awarded unique and personalized finisher medals and trophies. Talking about the 100 Days Of Running challenge, it has proudly proved to be a catalyst in building a community of fitness enthusiasts who take on the challenge and run for 100 days. One can plan on the target mileage or number of days that one wants to achieve in the 100 days. You are then required to complete your daily run for each day between the set timeline and submit your run data on the event website or app which will highlight the winner with the most points. Until now in 2022, with 19,000+ participants, 100 Days of Running turned out to be the biggest multi-day running challenge in the world. Shedding light on the events and the company's vision, Mayank Gupta, the co-founder of HDOR says, "Our aim as a platform is to provide fitness at your doorstep where you can engage in healthy competition with the co-participants and track your progress. With regular events and challenges, HDOR envisions engaging, inspiring and transforming lives by inspiring people to adopt a healthy way of living. Our flagship programmes are unlike any other fitness challenges. They are motivating and lifestyle-changing." Further elaborating, Chandan Khanna, the co-founder, explains, "Being a virtual event, you get to decide when you want to go out for a ride and complete your daily goals at your convenience. If there's a specific spot or time that gives you the energy to do your best, you can start from there/then. As long as you achieve the goals for the challenge, it doesn't matter how fast or slow you go. As a participant, you have the liberty to set your speed to whatever works best for you, which proves to be an added benefit for the participant since, unlike physical events which require people to reach a fixed venue to participate, virtual events like ours offer events which suits everyone's fitness regime" So, whether you want to test your fitness, or want to challenge yourself to do better and successfully complete the events at your own convenience and schedule, you can register yourself on the official website - hdor.com and embark on the journey of self-fulfillment and a healthy lifestyle.

