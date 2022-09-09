Left Menu

Ajeetesh Sandhu cards bogey free 66, rises to 13th in Japan

Indian golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu kept the slate clean on the second day by firing five birdies in a bogey-free 5-under 66 that placed him tied-13 at the Shinhan Donghae Open.

PTI | Nara | Updated: 09-09-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 17:05 IST
Ajeetesh Sandhu cards bogey free 66, rises to 13th in Japan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Indian golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu kept the slate clean on the second day by firing five birdies in a bogey-free 5-under 66 that placed him tied-13 at the Shinhan Donghae Open. Sandhu, who shot 3-under 68 on the first day is now 8-under for 36 holes.

Shiv Kapur ensured he was on the right side of the cut line, but only just, as he added a second straight 2-under 69 to get to 4-under and was T-60.

India's two other players, SSP Chawrasia (69-71) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (72-71) are likely to miss the cut, which is expected to fall at 4-under.

The second round is yet to be completed at the weather-hit Shinhan Donghae Open with 33 players yet to complete their second round.

Thailand's Tirawat Kaewsiribandit soared on two eagles to fire a seven-under-par 64 and grabbed a one-shot clubhouse lead midway through the second round. He was followed by Japan's Kazuki Higa (63).

Sandhu, one of the only four Indians to have tasted success in JapanJeev Milkha Singh, Jyoti Randhawa and Rahil Gangjee being the others – won a Japan Challenge Tour event some years back. He had five birdies on the third, sixth, 13th, 16th and 17th.

Sandhu was the runner-up at the DGC Open in March and since then has had three other Top-20 finishes, one of them in Japan at the Asia-Pacific Open Diamond Cup in May.

Siwoo Kim, a two-time US PGA Tour winner, was a further stroke back on 130 after trading eight birdies with a bogey to return a 65. Kim is 12-under.

Riki Kawamoto (65-65) is Tied-4th at 11-under alongside Richard Lee, who after his first round 62 is 2-under through 13 holes and has a total of 11-under.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022