Motor racing-Tsunoda gets 10-place grid drop after string of reprimands

AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda will have a 10-place grid drop for Sunday's Italian Formula One Grand Prix after the Japanese collected a string of reprimands. Tsunoda picked up his fifth reprimand in 15 races at last weekend's Dutch Grand Prix for driving on track with his seat belts loosened.

Previous offences -- in Australia, Bahrain and Monaco -- were for driving unnecessarily slowly and hindering other drivers. At the Dutch Grand Prix he had stopped on track thinking a wheel was loosely attached, undoing his seat belts in the expectation of having to get out of the car.

Instead, the Red Bull-owned team told him the car was safe to continue and he then drove back to the pits in an unsafe condition. Under Formula One's sporting regulations, receiving five reprimands -- at least four of them for driving offences -- during a season triggers an automatic grid drop.

