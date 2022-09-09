Sport-All soccer fixtures in England postponed to mourn Queen, rugby to go ahead

All soccer fixtures in England between Sept. 9-11 were postponed by the country's Football Association (FA) on Friday as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth but rugby matches scheduled for the weekend will go ahead as planned.

Soccer's top flight Premier League and the English Football League (EFL) had already announced they were postponing their next round of fixtures. The queen, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96.

"As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, English football has united to postpone all football fixtures between 9-11 September," the FA said in a statement. "The FA can confirm that all football fixtures across the Barclays Women's Super League, Barclays Women's Championship, the Vitality Women's FA Cup, and the Isuzu FA Trophy, will be postponed this weekend."

Matches across the lower tiers of the football pyramid and grassroots football were also postponed, the FA added. The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) had earlier provided guidance saying there was "no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during the National Mourning period".

The Premier League said a decision on postponing the fixtures was made in a meeting on Friday. "To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening's game," it said.

The EFL said all its fixtures from Sept. 9-10 will be postponed. "This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend," the EFL said.

Earlier on Friday, all soccer fixtures in Northern Ireland this weekend were postponed. The Football Association of Wales said it had postponed fixtures from Sept. 9-12 at all levels of the game while professional matches in Scottish football were also cancelled.

"The passing of the Queen, a constant in our lives for 70 years, is a profound and momentous occasion," said Neil Doncaster, Chief Executive of the Scottish Professional Football League. "It is therefore appropriate that professional football marks this event with all possible solemnity."

RUGBY GOES AHEAD England's Rugby Football Union (RFU), however, said matches and other rugby activities scheduled for the weekend would go ahead so people could come together and mourn.

"The overwhelming opinions shared so far within the game, are that teams and supporters want to come together to honour Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to be united in our grief as we express sorrow at her passing," the RFU said. Premiership Rugby postponed two season-opening matches scheduled for Friday -- Bristol Bears v Bath Rugby and Sale Sharks v Northampton Saints -- but said its other fixtures on Saturday and Sunday would go ahead as planned.

"Prior to the start of each match, a one-minute silent tribute will take place. All players and coaches will be invited to wear black armbands," they said. The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) suspended all events for two days and said they would resume on Sunday.

"However, the fixture scheduled for Musselburgh racecourse on Sunday will be cancelled as a mark of respect for the fact that the Queen's body will be lying in rest in Edinburgh," it added. Sunday's Great North Run, the world's biggest half marathon with 60,000 entrants, will go ahead as planned, organisers said.

"The thousands of runners taking part are expected to raise an estimated 25 million pounds ($28.99 million) in much needed charitable donations, a fitting tribute to the Queen, who lived her life in the service of our country and its people," they said. ($1 = 0.8624 pounds)

