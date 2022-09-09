Neeraj Chopra's parents react to his Diamond League win

The parents of Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra expressed their happiness after their son became the first Indian to win the Diamond League Trophy held in Zurich. Saroj Chopra the mother of Neeraj Chopra understood the magnitude of his son's achievement and yet very politely and humbly wished for him to keep working hard and make the country proud. She also disclosed she had not been able to talk with the ace javelin thrower for the past 12-13 days.

"We wish that he keeps working hard and keeps delivering for the country. I have not been able to talk with him for the past 12-13 days. I do not exactly know the date of his return to India. He may venture out for sightseeing before he comes home. We thank God that he was able to recover so quickly and participate to win this competition," she told ANI. With a chest swelled with pride, his father was delighted with his son's achievements and talking to the reporter, he said, "Very proud of my son that he has won the gold medal in the Diamond League held in Zurich. I am very happy for the entire nation and my family after his win."

"The entire country prays for him once he gets injured for his comeback, and that translates to him recovering quickly and winning medals for the country. He brings accolades for the country and that makes me very happy," he said on Neeraj's quick recovery after getting injured and not participating in the Commonwealth Games. Neeraj's uncle Bheem Chopra beamed with pride after his nephew's performance at the Diamond League and said, "He had participated in the Diamond League on two previous occasions but had secured 4th and 7th place. Looking at his preparations for this Diamond League we were very sure and hopeful that he will return after clinching the title and add to the country's glory."

On facing stiff competition from other athletes in the competition, he said, "There were only two main threats who gave him tough competition in the Diamond League, but Neeraj prevailed to win accolades for the country and himself." "88.44 m was his second throw which paved the way for his win. Talked with him through social media and he was very happy to have won this tournament," said his uncle.

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra made history on Thursday, becoming the first-ever Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League Trophy, a top-tier athletics competition, achieving the best throw of 88.44 m to clinch one of the biggest wins of his career. (ANI)

