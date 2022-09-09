Left Menu

Rugby-Mapimpi hopes Boks can sharpen up ahead of Argentina test

The Springboks flew directly to Argentina this week without returning home from Australia, and are looking to build on a comprehensive 24-8 win over the Wallabies in Sydney last Saturday. Victory in Buenos Aries would leave the Boks in with a good chance of regaining the trophy they last won in 2019, with a home clash to come against Argentina on Sept.

Wing Makazole Mapimpi says South Africa must be more precise in the opponents' 22 as they hope an early arrival in Buenos Aires will help with preparations for the crucial Rugby Championship clash with Argentina on Sept. 17. The Springboks flew directly to Argentina this week without returning home from Australia, and are looking to build on a comprehensive 24-8 win over the Wallabies in Sydney last Saturday.

Victory in Buenos Aries would leave the Boks in with a good chance of regaining the trophy they last won in 2019, with a home clash to come against Argentina on Sept. 24. They currently trail leaders New Zealand by two points with all four sides in the competition having two wins and two defeats so far.

Argentina are coming off a mixed time in New Zealand, where they claimed a first ever test win in that country but were then thrashed 53-3 the following week. "Argentina is a very good team with experienced players who have been together for a long time," Mapimpi told reporters on Friday. "But we are looking forward to playing them and are very focused on next week."

Mapimpi scored a try in the bonus-point victory in Sydney as the Boks finally found some potency in the opposition 22 this season having been criticised by their own coach Jacques Nienaber for not finishing from promising periods of possession. "It is important when we have chances to score (that we do so)," Mapimpi said. "There is a lot (of opportunities) that we create, so as wings we need to finish. The five points are so important in tight games."

