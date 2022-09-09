Bhilwara Kings appoint Lalchnad Rajput as Head Coach for the Legends League Tournament

Bhilwara Kings today announced that they have appointed Mr Lalchand Rajput as the Head Coach for this season of Legends League Cricket (LLC) T20 league tournament. Bhilwara Kings is owned by The LNJ Bhilwara Group, one of the leading business conglomerates with multi-products and services in textiles, graphite electrodes, power generation, IT-enabled services, energy storage solutions and skill development.

Mr Rajput brings in a lot of administrative and coaching experience in cricket. He has been the coach for the Zimbabwe team, the Afghanistan team and Mumbai Indians in IPL, 2008. He has also held multiple important positions as Team India manager of the 2007 World Cup winning team and administrative position in Mumbai Cricket Association. Mr Riju Jhunjhunwala, Team Owner, LNJ Bhilwara Kings said, "We welcome Mr Rajput as our team Head coach. We expect the team to bring laurels in the first year under his coaching and guidance. His diverse experience within the cricketing circles and a good understanding of players will become a great asset to the team. We are excited to be associated with him for this season of Legends League Cricket."

"LNJ Bhilwara Group has always delivered value to all its stakeholders; being part of a sporting event of this stature is new to us but we are confident to entertain cricketing fans with our team's performance this year and win their hearts," he further added. Mr Lalchand Rajput, Head Coach, LNJ Bhilwara Kings said, "It is a great opportunity to coach senior players and I am thankful to the LNJ Bhilwara Group for offering me this role. We have overall six matches in the league stage, we are studying the strengths and weaknesses of each team and will come up with a winning strategy. I also hope that we are able to bring out the best in the players, with Irfan Pathan as the team captain."

The biggest names of the cricketing world will be seen taking the field and challenging each other as the League takes off from September 17. Legends League Cricket will feature four teams who will be playing twice against each other during the 12-match league. All matches are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm, except one league match that will be played between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants on September 25 and Qualifier 1, both will see a 4 PM start.

Bhilwara Kings- Irfan Pathan (C), Yusuf Pathan, Monty Panesar, Naman Ojha, William Porterfield, Samit Patel, Fidel Edwards, Matt Prior, Nick Compton, S Sreesanth, Tim Bresnan, Owais Shah, Tino Best, SudeepTyagi (ANI)

