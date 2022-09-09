Soccer-Scotland face Austria, Wales meet Bosnia in women's World Cup qualifying playoffs

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 19:57 IST
Scotland will take on Austria in the first round of the European qualification playoffs for next year's women's World Cup, while Wales face Bosnia and Portugal meet Belgium after the draw was conducted by governing body UEFA on Friday. Scotland, Austria, Wales, Bosnia, Portugal, Belgium, Switzerland, Iceland and Ireland, are all competing in the two-round playoffs after finishing second in their respective qualifying groups.

The matches will decide two finals spots and one berth in the inter-continental playoffs. The three first-round qualifying games will take place on Oct. 6, with the winners advancing to play Iceland, Ireland and Switzerland -- the three best runners-up from the nine qualifying groups.

The winner of Scotland v Austria will play Ireland while Switzerland will meet Wales or Bosnia. Iceland will take on Portugal or Belgium. Those games will be held on Oct. 11. "The two playoff winners with the highest ranking (based on results in the qualifying group stage against the sides ranked first, third, fourth and fifth in their section, and round two playoffs) will qualify for the finals," UEFA said.

"The remaining playoff winner will compete in the inter-confederation playoffs." The women's World Cup finals will take place from July 20-Aug. 20 in Australia and New Zealand next year.

