Left Menu

Cycling-Pedersen sprints to victory on Vuelta stage 19

The stage featured two ascents of the Puerto del Piélago but was not tough enough to have an impact on the battle for the red jersey, and predictably finished with a bunch sprint. Pedersen was moved into position by team mate Julien Bernard and once he hit the front never looked like being beaten.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 21:17 IST
Cycling-Pedersen sprints to victory on Vuelta stage 19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Denmark's Mads Pedersen dominated a bunch sprint to win stage 19 of the Vuelta a Espana in style on Friday -- his third victory at the race this year. Overall race leader Remco Evenepoel finished safely in the peloton to maintain his two minutes seven seconds advantage over Spaniard Enric Mas.

Former world champion Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) already held a huge lead in the points category and showed his finishing prowess again to win by a bike length at the end of the 138km stage that started and finished in Talavera de la Reina. The stage featured two ascents of the Puerto del Piélago but was not tough enough to have an impact on the battle for the red jersey, and predictably finished with a bunch sprint.

Pedersen was moved into position by team mate Julien Bernard and once he hit the front never looked like being beaten. Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) finished second with Gianni Vermeersch (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in third place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022