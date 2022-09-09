High-level meeting held on reviewing preparations for FIFA Women's Under-17 World Cup

A high-level preparatory meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra in the presence of State Government officials and FIFA officials for the upcoming matches of FIFA U-17 World Cup in Bhubaneswar. The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar will host three India pool matches on October 11, 14 and 17 of this year.

Reviewing the preparations made so far, Chief Secretary Mahapatra directed the concerned departments to complete assigned preparatory works by end of September. The progress of the works regarding infrastructure up-gradation in Kalinga Stadium, up-gradation of training facilities, additional parking facilities, pitch maintenance, additional power in training sites, promotional activities like 38 days school programme and city activation, city barding, hospitality for guests, players and dignities, organisation of football carnival involving around 60,000 school students, etc were reviewed in the meeting. FIFA official Roma Khanna expressed satisfaction over the progress. She said, "Odisha is home to hockey, and now the State is also becoming home to football". She also praised the sports ecosystem developed in Odisha.

Further, Chief Secretary Mahapatra laid emphasis on ensuring health, sanitation, security and fire services. Development Commissioner Padeep Kumar Jena advised deploying ODRAF and Fire service teams in advance there at Kalinga Stadium. All concerned departments were directed to extend their active cooperation for making the event smooth, safe and memorable. It was decided in meeting that public viewing of the matches would be allowed. Chief Secretary asked the departments of School and mass education and Sports and youth services to work out the schedule for match viewing of school students in the Stadium.

Secretary Sports and Youth Services, R. Vineel Krishna said "Football training centres (4 natural grass ground, 1 artificial grass ground) will allow ample training time to the visiting teams without clashes in the training schedule. The main football ground that recently hosted the Indian Women's League and SAFF U20 is amongst the best football venue in India, and will provide a wonderful experience to the young players". Three matches would be played in Kainga Stadium. The scheduled matches would be India versus USA on October 11, India vs, Morocco on October 14, and India vs Brazil on October 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)