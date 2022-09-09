Left Menu

Soccer-Bosnia to meet Russia in friendly in November

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 22:13 IST
Soccer-Bosnia to meet Russia in friendly in November
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bosnia and Herzegovina will play Russia in a friendly match in November, the Bosnia Football Association said on Friday.

The match will take place in St Petersburg on Nov. 19, one day before the World Cup in Qatar is scheduled to start.

Poland, Sweden and Czech Republic said they would not play their soccer World Cup qualifiers against Russia back in March, before Russian national teams were barred from international competitions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022