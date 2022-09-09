Sports News Roundup: Swiatek goes all in to reach U.S Open final; Sainz on top in practice for Ferrari's home race and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Swiatek goes all in to reach U.S Open final

Iga Swiatek threw caution to the wind after tentative play left her down a set against Aryna Sabalenka in their U.S. Open semi-final on Thursday. After coming out tight, the world number one began to swing more freely in the second and third sets, matching the Belarusian's power to emerge with a 3-6 6-1 6-4 victory and a spot in Saturday's final against Ons Jabeur.

Olympics-Full faith in French police for Paris 2024 after Champions League final lessons - IOC

French security authorities have learned from this year's Champions League soccer final incidents and can be fully trusted to safeguard the Paris 2024 summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday. The Champions League final -- the last match of Europe's premier club competition -- in June at Paris' Stade de France between Real Madrid and Liverpool was delayed by more than 30 minutes after officers forcefully held back people trying to enter the stadium grounds.

Cycling-Pedersen wins Vuelta stage 19, Evenepoel maintains overall lead

Denmark's Mads Pedersen dominated a bunch sprint to win stage 19 of the Vuelta a Espana in style on Friday -- his third victory at this year's race. Overall race leader Remco Evenepoel of Belgium finished safely in the peloton to maintain his two minutes seven seconds advantage over Spaniard Enric Mas with two days remaining.

Tennis-Jabeur says Wimbledon experience can power her through New York final

Tunisian Ons Jabeur is ready to turn her Wimbledon nightmare into a U.S. Open dream, reaching her second straight Grand Slam final on Thursday with the tools she needs to go all the way. The fifth seed had a one-set head start on Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina at the All England Club but her icy cool gave way to boiling frustration as her form unraveled and she let the win slip through her fingers at the grasscourt major final.

Athletics-Javelin world record holder Spotakova announces retirement

Czech javelin world record holder Barbora Spotakova announced her retirement from the sport on Friday, the Czech Athletics Federation said in a statement. The 41-year-old, a two-time Olympic champion, set the world record for women's javelin with 72.28 metres in Stuttgart in 2008.

Motor racing-Sainz on top in practice for Ferrari's home race

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz set the pace in practice for Ferrari's home Italian Grand Prix on Friday after a sombre start to the day with Formula One mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth. Leclerc had the ever-passionate fans on their feet by lapping Monza's 'Temple of Speed', celebrating its 100th anniversary, with a top time of one minute 22.410 seconds on soft tyres in the first session.

Tennis-Sabalenka rues missed chances, promises to return stronger

Aryna Sabalenka was visibly crestfallen after failing to get past a Grand Slam semi-final for the third time in her career on Thursday at the U.S. Open, but despite the heartbreak the Belarusian promised to return stronger the next time. Former world number two Sabalenka, 24, has won 10 titles on the WTA Tour and reached consecutive major semi-finals at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open last year.

Sport-All soccer in England postponed to mourn Queen, cricket and rugby go ahead

English soccer's ruling body postponed all fixtures until Monday as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth but cricket and rugby matches will go ahead as planned this weekend. Soccer's top flight Premier League and the English Football League (EFL) had already announced they were postponing their next round of fixtures.

Soccer-PSG considering legal action against troublemakers after Nice v Cologne violence

Paris St Germain are contemplating legal action after some of their supporters were involved in violent crowd trouble in Nice ahead of a Europa Conference League match between the Azurean side and Cologne on Thursday. One of them, identified by local authorities as a member of the former Supras Auteuil supporters' group, was in a critical condition after falling off a stand.

Soccer-Bosnia to meet Russia in friendly in November

Bosnia and Herzegovina will play Russia in a friendly match in November, the Bosnia Football Association said on Friday. The match will take place in St Petersburg on Nov. 19, one day before the World Cup in Qatar is scheduled to start.

